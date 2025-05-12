Free grief, trauma counseling program being offered on SW Side

It's Mental Health Awareness Month 2025, and a free grief and trauma program is being offered at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The impact of violence and loss is real in Chicago.

Many young people deal with grief, trauma and wounds that run deep.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are local resources that can help children, teens and young adults heal.

There's a free grief and trauma program at Holy Cross Hospital, located at 2701 W. 68th St.

Carolina Lopez Dorado is a psychotherapist there.

Marco Venebra, who has benefited from that program, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday with Lopez Dorado to talk about it.

Lopez Dorado talked about what the participants in the program struggle with and who is eligible to access the grief and trauma counseling.

The program, put on by Sinai Chicago, has walk-in hours from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays.

Visit sinaichicago.org for more information.