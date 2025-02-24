Metra hits pedestrian near Downers Grove Main Street station; all BNSF trains stopped in area

There was a Metra crash Monday. A pedestrian was hit by a train near the Downers Grove Main Street station; all BNSF trains are stopped in the area.

There was a Metra crash Monday. A pedestrian was hit by a train near the Downers Grove Main Street station; all BNSF trains are stopped in the area.

There was a Metra crash Monday. A pedestrian was hit by a train near the Downers Grove Main Street station; all BNSF trains are stopped in the area.

There was a Metra crash Monday. A pedestrian was hit by a train near the Downers Grove Main Street station; all BNSF trains are stopped in the area.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Inbound and outbound BNSF Metra trains are stopped in the west suburbs after a train hit a pedestrian, the commuter rail said Monday afternoon.

Trains are stopped near the Downers Grove Main Street station due to train No. 1272 hitting a pedestrian, Metra said on X just before 4:45 p.m.

The person's condition was not immediately available.

SEE ALSO: Metra sued by family of woman fatally struck by train at South Side station

It is not clear what led up to the person being hit.

Extensive delays are anticipated, Metra said.

At least two trains leaving Chicago Union Station Monday evening were canceled, after the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 5 p.m., and there was a significant emergency response.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.