Metra, CTA, Pace launch regional day pass for riders to use on all 3 services

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 20, 2025 10:33AM
The CTA, Metra and Pace launched a regional day pass so Chicago area riders can now use a single pass to ride on all three services.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People who use CTA, Metra and Pace can now use a single pass to ride on all three services.

The transit agencies have launched the new Regional Day Pass. It is available on the latest version of the Ventra App, which allows unlimited rides in a single day.

The Regional Day Pass costs $2.50 than the usual Metra day pass, but gives riders full access to CTA buses and trains as well as Pace bus routes.

-$10 in Metra's single zone travel area ($6 for reduced fare card holders)
$13.50 in Metra's two-zone travel area ($8 for reduced fare card holders)
$16 in Metra's three-zone travel area ($9 for reduced fare card holders)
All weekend Regional Day Passes will cost $9.50.

