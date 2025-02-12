Metra Electric train hits SUV, killing 1 and injuring 3 on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others injured after a Metra Electric train hit an SUV in the South Chicago neighborhood Wednesday morning, Metra said.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on 87th Street near Baltimore Avenue.

The SUV was driving eastbound on 87th Street when hit collided with a northbound Metra Electric train on the South Chicago Line, Metra said.

One person in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to hospitals, Metra said.

Metra Electric Line service Wednesday morning is not impacted by the crash.

