1 dead after Metra train strikes van near Gladstone Park; UP Northwest trains delayed: spokesperson

There are Metra delays after an UP Northwest train struck a van near Gladstone Park, Chicago on Saturday morning, a spokesperson said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra train hit a van on Chicago's Northwest Side, killing at least one person early Saturday morning, a Metra spokesperson said.

Metra said the crash happened near Bryn Mawr in Gladstone Park.

Metra service on the Union Pacific Northwest line is delayed.

Video shows the heavily damaged vehicle sitting on the tracks.

It was not immediately clear when Metra service would return to normal.