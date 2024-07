Pedestrian struck by Metra Southwest Service train in New Lenox

A Metra Southwest Service Line train struck a pedestrian near Laraway Road in New Lenox, leading to delays Monday morning.

NEW LENOX, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra service on the Southwest Service Line has been disrupted after a train struck a pedestrian in the south suburbs.

Metra said a train struck a pedestrian near Laraway Road in new Lenox. Further details on the pedestrian's condition were not immediately available.

Inbound and outbound service has been impacted.

Metra said train #806 that was scheduled to leave Manhattan at 6:51 a.m. will leave from the 179th Street in Orland Park.