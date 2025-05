Metra SWS train strikes vehicle on SW Side; extensive delays expected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Metra train struck a vehicle on Friday morning. Extensive delays are expected, Metra said.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at 87th and Pulaski, Metra said.

SWS train #808 struck a vehicle, Metra did not say if anybody was injured.

Metra said SWS #810 scheduled to arrive to Chicago at 8:52 a.m. were stopped at Chicago Ridge due to the crash.

By 9:08 a.m. Metra said inbound and outbound trains were on the move and operating up to a 55 minute delay.