Metra trains delayed after body found near tracks on North Side, officials say

Metra trains have been delayed after a body was found Wednesday evening near train tracks on the North Side. Chicago police are investigating.

Metra trains delayed after body found near tracks on North Side

Metra trains delayed after body found near tracks on North Side Metra trains have been delayed after a body was found Wednesday evening near train tracks on the North Side. Chicago police are investigating.

Metra trains delayed after body found near tracks on North Side Metra trains have been delayed after a body was found Wednesday evening near train tracks on the North Side. Chicago police are investigating.

Metra trains delayed after body found near tracks on North Side Metra trains have been delayed after a body was found Wednesday evening near train tracks on the North Side. Chicago police are investigating.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple Metra trains were delayed Wednesday evening after a body was found near train tracks on the North Side.

The affected train lines were the UP West Line, Milwaukee North, Milwaukee West, and North Central Service, Metra said.

As of 7 p.m., the train lines were operating again with extensive delays, Metra said.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident was immediately available.

Chicago police and Metra police are investigating.