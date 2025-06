Metra UP-N outbound service disrupted for emergency track repairs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra service on the Union Pacific North Line has been disrupted Monday morning for emergency track repairs.

Metra said outbound service to Kenosha is temporarily suspended to Kenosha until 10 a.m.

Metra says inbound trains will also be affected.

Metra says trains 308, 392, 316, 320, 322, 324, 326, 330, and 334 will not operate.. Passengers may board trains 310, 312, 314, 318, and 338.

The repairs are taking place at Evanston Main Street Station.