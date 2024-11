Metra Union Pacific North service disrupted after pedestrian struck on North Side

Metra Union Pacific trains are halted on the North Side after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday morning.

Metra UP-N service disrupted after pedestrian struck on North Side

Metra UP-N service disrupted after pedestrian struck on North Side Metra Union Pacific trains are halted on the North Side after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday morning.

Metra UP-N service disrupted after pedestrian struck on North Side Metra Union Pacific trains are halted on the North Side after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday morning.

Metra UP-N service disrupted after pedestrian struck on North Side Metra Union Pacific trains are halted on the North Side after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific trains are halted on the North Side after a pedestrian was struck by a train Friday morning.

Metra said inbound and outbound trains are halted near Clybourn after a pedestrian as struck by train #305.

Metra said extensive delays are anticipated.