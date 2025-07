Metra Union Pacific-West line disrupted after truck stuck on tracks in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck stuck on railroad tracks in Wheaton has disrupted trains on the Union Pacific West Line Friday morning, Metra said.

The semi-truck is stock at the Washington Street crossing. Inbound and outbound trains are halted due to the truck, Metra said

