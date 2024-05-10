Metra UP-NW train hits pedestrian in Palatine; trains now moving again but with delays

Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are stopped in both directions in Palatine after a pedestrian was struck, officials said.

Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are stopped in both directions in Palatine after a pedestrian was struck, officials said.

Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are stopped in both directions in Palatine after a pedestrian was struck, officials said.

Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are stopped in both directions in Palatine after a pedestrian was struck, officials said.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are moving again but with delays after after a pedestrian was struck in Palatine, officials said.

A Metra spokesperson said a pedestrian was struck by an inbound train at the Palatine Station.

The pedestrian survived being hit and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but their condition is not known, the spokesperson said.

UP-NW inbound and outbound trains were halted near the station due to the incident. They started moving again around 5 p.m., but may be operating with extensive delays, Metra said.

Riders should visit metratracker.com for more information and listen to platform announcements to find out about delays.