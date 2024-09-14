City plow trucks on standby to block roads if necessary during Mexican Independence Day celebrations

Rolling Chicago street closures this weekend are possible as Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city has laid out plans to keep the crowds safe and manage traffic, including a first-of-its-kind festival at Grant Park

Chicago police and other city leaders are busy getting ready for Mexican Independence Day this weekend as tens of thousands are expected downtown for celebrations.

Chicago police officers could be seen being positioned throughout the city on Friday from State and Lake to Soldier Field.

City plow trucks are also on standby, ready to block off roads if necessary.

This comes as the first-ever family-friendly El Grito Festival is set to kick off Saturday in Grant Park.

Organizers of the festival are hoping a centralized celebration will avoid a traffic gridlock in the Loop, car caravans and street celebrations.

The president of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said he is confident the festival will help alleviate congestion in the Loop.

Ald. Brian Hopkins, who represents the 2nd Ward, said the city is proactively responding to keep celebrations at bay.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications and Chicago police detailed a plan to restrict access downtown if needed, which includes rolling street closures, access points for residents and those working in the Loop, and ensuring streets are open for first responders.

Rolling street closures are possible in the areas pictured below. People who live or work downtown are urged to have identification on them so they can be allowed through.

Chicago police will use helicopters to monitor celebrations from the sky.

Both festival organizers and city leaders are encouraging those celebrating this weekend to take public transportation to avoid any trouble on the roadways.

The El Grito Festival begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.