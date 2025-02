Michael Jordan's son arrested in Florida on drug charges, records show

Marcus James Jordan, 34, was arrested at about 1:14 a.m. on Monday in Maitland, Florida, records show.

Marcus James Jordan, 34, was arrested at about 1:14 a.m. on Monday in Maitland, Florida, records show.

Marcus James Jordan, 34, was arrested at about 1:14 a.m. on Monday in Maitland, Florida, records show.

Marcus James Jordan, 34, was arrested at about 1:14 a.m. on Monday in Maitland, Florida, records show.

ORANGE CO., Fla. -- Michael Jordan's son was arrested in Florida on cocaine possession and resisting arrest charges, records show.

Marcus James Jordan, 34, was arrested at about 1:14 a.m. on Monday in Maitland, Florida, according to Orange County records.

According to a police report, Jordan had fled from a traffic stop in a blue Lamborghini SUV before officers found him parked on railroad tracks.

Jordan was charged with possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.