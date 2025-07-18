24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
16-year-old boy shot to death in Hammond, Indiana ID'd: coroner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 18, 2025 4:19PM
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenage boy who was shot to death in northwest Indiana on Wednesday has been identified, officials said on Friday.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said the 16-year-old was killed in a shooting in the 1000-block of 177th Street in Hammond. Police said it happened around 7:25 p.m.

The coroner's officer responded to Powers Health Munster Emergency Room and identified the teen as Michael J. Reyna, who lived in Hammond.

The coroner's office performed an autopsy at the Lake County Forensic Science Center and ruled the teen's death a homicide.

Authorities did not immediately say what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.

Further information was not available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
