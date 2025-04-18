15-year-old boy shot to death at Michigan City apartment complex, police say

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenage boy was shot and killed inside a Northwest Indiana apartment complex early Friday morning, police said.

Michigan City police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Garden Estates West apartment complex around 12:20 a.m.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old boy who was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. First responders treated the victim before transporting him to Franciscan Health Hospital, where he died.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, and the investigation is ongoing.

There is no active threat to the community, police said. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

The Michigan City Police Department asked anyone with information to contact lead investigator Detective Sergeant Kenneth Eguia at 219-874-3221, extension 1010 or via email at keguia@emichigancity.com.

The public can also contact Michigan City police through Facebook Messenger and through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488.

You can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction, police said. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office, and people can always request to remain anonymous.