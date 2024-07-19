Grounding lifted for Frontier Airlines flights amid Microsoft outage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grounding of Frontier Airlines' planes has been lifted after a technical outage, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Frontier said in a tweet just after 8 p.m. EST that a Microsoft outage was causing the issue, and also affecting other companies.

The FAA said the ground stop was canceled about 10:30 p.m. EST.

Booking, check-in and access to boarding passes were also affected by the outage, Frontier said.

According to FlightAware, initially 103 Frontier flights (13%) were canceled and 231 flights (30%) were delayed.

Frontier later said its systems were normalizing, and flights were resuming.

A Federal Aviation Administration advisory said no other airlines were impacted.

Microsoft also tweeted users might have trouble accessing various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.