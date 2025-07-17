Midtown Athletic Clubs shares chicken salad plate recipe on Cooking up a Storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cooking up a Storm Thursday featured a healthy recipe, from a place where people spend a lot of time on their health.
Midtown Athletic Clubs is known for the gym, the exercise classes and the tennis.
But the kitchen is a favorite, too.
There are four local Midtown locations, including Chicago, Palatine, Willowbrook and Bannockburn.
Catie Delia from the North Shore location helps pick the food that is served, both pre- and post-workout.
She joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.
She made a chicken salad plate, which includes chicken breast, Greek yogurt, light mayonnaise, green apples, grapes, crudite, naan and fruit for a protein- and nutrient-packed, simple but flavorful summer lunch.
Visit www.midtown.com for more information.