NTSB releases first report on close call between private jet, Southwest plane at Midway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday released its first report on last month's close call between a private jet and a Southwest Airlines plane at Midway Airport.

The preliminary report comes exactly three weeks after that near-collision, and it seems to suggest the crew of the private business jet involved in the incident was confused about the location of the runways at the airport.

That Feb. 25 near-miss involved a Southwest Airlines plane inbound from Omaha, Nebraska with more than 140 occupants on board.

It was about to land when the crew performed a go-around to avoid a potential collision with that general aviation aircraft operated by Flexjet, which was crossing the runway in front of the Southwest plane.

The NTSB's report says the Flexjet crew, prior to the incident, seemed confused about which runway it had been assigned to, and at one point seemed to misidentify a runway for a taxiway.

That crew also said glare from the sun impeded their vision, and they did not see critical pavement markings or that incoming Southwest plane, despite looking to the left and right.

That Flexjet plane ultimately crossed the runway against instructions from air traffic control.

"I think we had a series of problems that led to the near-miss, and usually when accidents occur, it's not one thing. It's a confluence of things. We saw that here, nearly a worst-case scenario," said DePaul University Prof. Joe Schwieterman.

The NTSB will continue its investigation, and a final report is expected in one to two years.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.