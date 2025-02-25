24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Video shows Southwest flight close call at Midway airport, airline says no injuries reported

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 6:35PM
Video shows Southwest go-around at Midway airport in Chicago
A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway after close call, according to the airline.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Midway after close call, according to the airline.

Flight 2504 was landing at Chicago's Midway airport on Tuesday morning, however it had to perform a "precautionary" go-around to avoid a conflict with another aircraft, the airline said.

Southwest airlines said an aircraft entered the runway as flight 2504 was trying to land.

The flight later landed without incident.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," a spokesperson said.

No other information was available. No injuries were reported.

