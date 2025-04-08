Man charged with stealing Bedford Park police squad car, USPS truck dies in Cook County Jail

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The man charged with stealing a police squad car and a U.S. Postal Service truck, leading to a crash in the south suburbs last month, was found dead at the Cook County Jail on Sunday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Miguel Alvarado, 36, was facing charges of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated reckless driving.

The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected in Alvarado's death at the jail, and an investigation is ongoing.

The incidents Alvarado was charged in connection with happened on March 19.

It all began when, police said, a Bedford Park police squad car was stolen while officers were responding to a call for service around 2:45 p.m. in the 6800-block of South Archer Road.

Bedford Park police said Alvarado allegedly got into to one of their patrol vehicles and drove away. The vehicle was later found unattended near 97th Place and Avon Avenue in Chicago Ridge.

Bridgeview police said Alvarado left the squad car after it became disabled. Police said he then found a USPS truck and forcibly stole it from a postal worker.

Alvarado then drove northbound on Roberts Road before hitting a vehicle occupied by a family of three, including a mother and her children, ages 4 and 7, Bridgeview police said.

The children were transported to a hospital in stable condition. A woman was also hurt.