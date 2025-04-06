Daughter among 2 teens charged in mother's stabbing death at Utah vacation rental

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah -- Authorities have charged two teenagers in the murder of a California woman who was found dead in southern Utah last month. Both suspects will be charged as adults, KTVX reported.

Mihaela "Bella" Gabriela Sorescu, 16, and Abigael "Jay" Paige Flanagan, 17, are facing murder charges, as well as one count of obstruction of justice and motor vehicle theft, related to the death of Andreea Mottram, 47.

Police say Mottram was stabbed more than a dozen times in a Washington City vacation rental near 1200 Bello Aly on March 22. Cleaning staff found her body the next day and contacted authorities, according to documents.

There was no sign of forced entry to the building, leading authorities to identify her daughter, Sorescu, and Flanagan as persons of interest. Authorities said the two juveniles had stayed with Mottram in the rental home and were likely the last ones to see the victim alive.

The pair had allegedly fled the scene in a car Mottram had rented and found in Southern California several days later.

When combing through the scene, authorities said they found cell phones and a wallet in a toilet in an alleged attempt to "conceal evidence and/or delay apprehension." They also found a knife in the sink with "trace amounts of blood" on it and a pair of pants crumpled into a ball in the downstairs bathroom. Documents say the pants had "what appeared to be a bloody imprint of a knife blade."

For the past three years, Sorescu was in a treatment facility in Washington County, according to documents. Flanagan was previously in a facility but was recently taken out by their parents.

During the investigation, police spoke with someone who said they had found Sorescu's diary in November. They said Sorescu, who reportedly has a history of violence, wrote in her diary that she hated her mother and wanted to kill her.

"At this time, there is probable cause to suspect that the victim was stabbed to death by Jay and/or Bella and that both are criminally responsible," documents read.

The Washington County Attorney's Office said Utah law requires that 16 to 17-year-old suspects charged with murder be tried as adults. The law says minors cannot be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole.

The attorney's office said it would not be commenting further on the case "to ensure fair and just proceedings," saying its priority is to protect the integrity of the prosecution.