WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mirage casino in Las Vegas has $100,000 left to give away before closing for good

The property, which ushered in a Strip megaresort development boom when it opened in 1989, is set to close on July 17.

KABC logo
Tuesday, July 16, 2024 9:17PM
Mirage casino in Vegas has $100,000 left to give away before closing
People are flocking to the Mirage in Las Vegas for one last chance to win big as the casino is guaranteeing its final $100,000 in cash winnings before closing for good.

LAS VEGAS -- The Mirage in Las Vegas will soon close its doors for good, but there's still plenty of time for you to win big.

The casino is guaranteeing a final $100,000 in cash winnings on Tuesday.

The iconic property, which ushered in a Strip megaresort development boom when it opened in 1989, is set to close on July 17.

The 3,000-room property was known for its 40-foot volcano, a dolphin habitat, the former home of Siegfried & Roy and their white tigers, and was even featured in the 1997 comedy "Vegas Vacation."

In its closing days, people have had a chance to win over $1.6 million in unclaimed progressive jackpots from slot machines and table games. Nevada law says progressive jackpots are an obligation to players and any remaining funds must be paid out before a casino closes.

The iconic Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip will shut its doors this summer.

The casino property is set to be transformed into a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW