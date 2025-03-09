Teen kidnapped, killed, dismembered by Florida couple she met online: police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 16-year-old from Florida was allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered by a couple after meeting a man through social media, authorities said.

Steven Gress, 35, was arrested and is charged with kidnapping Miranda Corsette in St. Petersburg, Florida. Authorities said his partner, 37-year-old Michelle Brandes, turned herself in on Saturday morning.

Gress and Brandes have now been charged with first degree murder in Corsette's killing.

Police believe that Corsette was killed sometime between Feb. 20 and 24, following a dispute between Corsette, Gress and Brandes.

Corsette was reported missing to Gulfport Police on Feb. 24.

A witness contacted police on March 6 to report information about a possible kidnapping and homicide of a missing teen, the St. Petersburg Police said in a statement.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Corsette was allegedly lured through a social media app to meet Gress on Feb. 14, police said.

After meeting him the first time, Corsette went home. The next day she returned to his home where she remained with Gress and his domestic partner, Brandes, according to police.

After Corsette was killed, Gress allegedly put her body in a car and drove to a house in Largo, St. Petersburg Police said.

Evidence gathered at the Largo home indicates the body was dismembered, driven to Hillsborough County and placed in a dumpster, police said. Officers said they located the dumpster and are working to find the body.

Gress was already in jail on unrelated charges. He was arrested on March 5 for pointing a harpoon at his domestic partner and for possession of drugs, according to police.

The investigation remains active and more charges are expected, police said.

Attorney information for Gress and Brandes was not immediately available.

