Missing Aaron Neal last seen getting into SUV in West Englewood, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has gone missing on the city's South Side.

Aaron Neal was last seen leaving his grandmother's home in West Englewood on Thursday, his family said.

Neal was wearing a red varsity jacket, a beige hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and green and white sneakers, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old got into an unknown white SUV at around 6 p.m. near 71st Street and Oakley Avenue.

He is described to be 5'10" and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police or call 911.