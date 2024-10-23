24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Missing Aaron Neal last seen getting into SUV in West Englewood, family says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, October 23, 2024 2:01PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has gone missing on the city's South Side.

Aaron Neal was last seen leaving his grandmother's home in West Englewood on Thursday, his family said.

Neal was wearing a red varsity jacket, a beige hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and green and white sneakers, Chicago police said.

The 24-year-old got into an unknown white SUV at around 6 p.m. near 71st Street and Oakley Avenue.

He is described to be 5'10" and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police or call 911.

