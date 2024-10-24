Missing Chicago man found in forest preserve was shot to death, medical examiner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The death of Arron Neal, a Chicago man who went missing last weekend, has been ruled a homicide after his body was found in a forest preserve in the south suburbs.

Neal's remains were found Wednesday afternoon.

Neal was last seen leaving his grandmother's home in West Englewood on Saturday, his family said.

Chicago police said his body was found in south suburban Dixmoor in a wooded forest preserve area of Dixmoor Playfield Park Region 9.

Neal died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled a homicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner said Thursday.

No further details were immediately available.

He was last seen getting into an SUV in West Englewood Saturday night. Neal's family said police told them his cellphone was found by a fisherman in the water at Calumet Park.