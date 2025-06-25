Missing man found alive by jogger, Arlington Heights police say

Arlington Heights police are looking for missing person Adam Gerber. They searched Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve in Long Grove, Illinois on Tuesday.

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was missing for nearlty two days was found alive by a jogger, police said.

Adam Gerber, 54, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday near Arlington Heights and Lake Cook roads. His vehicle was found there.

The search efforts led police to Buffalo Creek Forest Preserve in Long Grove. Chopper 7 was over a large police there around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday at about 5 a.m., a jogger near Nichols and Highland found a man in distress and called 911, police said.

First responders confirmed the man was Gerber and took him to an area hospital.

He has since been reunited with his family, police said.

