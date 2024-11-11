Army veteran diagnosed with dementia missing in Park Forest, police say

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- An army veteran has gone missing in the south suburbs.

Calvin Holliday, 79, was last seen at the corner of Washington and Wilshire Streets at 5:35 p.m. on Sunday in Park Forest.

Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory on Monday.

Holliday is 6 foot tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue coat, grey sweater with red stripes, and black cargo pants.

He has been diagnosed with dementia, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact the police.