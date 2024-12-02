Missing hiker's body found, husband arrested on murder charge

The sheriff's office said it also found two dead dogs believed to belong to Lane-Fournier.

The search for missing hiker Susan Lane-Fournier, 61, took a tragic turn after her body was found over the weekend in Welches, Oregon, an unincorporated community at the base of Mount Hood.

Authorities have confirmed her death as a homicide, and her husband, Michel Fournier, 71, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The search

Lane-Fournier, known to friends as "Phoenix," was reported missing when she failed to show up for work on November 22. The following day, a concerned community member spotted her white Ford F-250 truck parked near East Salmon River Road, close to the Green Canyon Way Trail south of Welches. Lane-Fournier, an avid hiker, was believed to have been hiking in the area with her two Malinois-mix dogs.

Authorities launched an intensive search operation the next day, deploying over 20 volunteer searchers and Clackamas County Search and Rescue teams to comb the rugged terrain. Despite challenging weather conditions, including temperatures that fell into the 30s, the search continued for several days.

After more than 800 hours of search efforts, deputies discovered a body on Friday near East Highway 26 and East Miller Road in the Welches area.

Homicide investigation

Fournier faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with her death. It's unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the homicide, the office said in a news release.

"Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen Michel Fournier in the days before her disappearance or who has information about his activity and whereabouts since then," the sheriff's office said.

The remains were confirmed to belong to Lane-Fournier on Saturday, and investigators quickly turned their attention to her husband, Michel, who was arrested and booked into Clackamas County Jail without bail that day, according to authorities.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Saturday and determined the manner of death was homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office on Sunday announced it had found two deceased dogs believed to belong to Lane-Fournier.

Community response

The killing has sent shock waves through the community, where Lane-Fournier was well-known. She was described by friends as an outdoor enthusiast, dedicated to her work, and someone who was always willing to help others.

Authorities are requesting that anyone with additional information contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or submit tips online.

As the investigation unfolds, the sheriff's office has released a booking photo of Michel Fournier, as they believe it may aid in uncovering further details of the case.

