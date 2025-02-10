24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Missing 18-year-old found dead under drain pipe in south suburbs, sheriff says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 10, 2025 6:19PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CRETE, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing 18-year-old was found dead in a wooded area just three days after he was reported missing in the south suburbs.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Samuel N. Green of Crete was reported missing on February 6th, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Green was found dead on Sunday underneath a drain pipe in a wooded area, officials said.

The 18-year-old's cause of death has not been released. The Will County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Green family, their relatives and friends," the sheriff's office said.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW