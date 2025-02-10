Missing 18-year-old found dead under drain pipe in south suburbs, sheriff says

CRETE, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing 18-year-old was found dead in a wooded area just three days after he was reported missing in the south suburbs.

Samuel N. Green of Crete was reported missing on February 6th, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

Green was found dead on Sunday underneath a drain pipe in a wooded area, officials said.

The 18-year-old's cause of death has not been released. The Will County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy.

"The Sheriff's Office would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Green family, their relatives and friends," the sheriff's office said.