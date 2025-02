Man with dementia, schizophrenia missing, last seen in Portage Park, police say

Tomasz Szlag, 52, was last seen on Saturday near and Grace and Laverne in the Portage Park neighborhood, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man with dementia and schizophrenia is missing on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

He was described to be 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone recognizing him is urged to call Chicago police.

