Chicago Cubs reach settlement on Americans with Disabilities Act violations at Wrigley Field

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 1, 2024 1:05AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs plan to make Wrigley Field more accessible.

The changes are part of a settlement the team reached with the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors had claimed that recent ball park renovations violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Cubs have agreed to remove non-compliant wheelchair spaces and replace them with spaces that have better views of the field.

In a statement, the cubs said, "Wrigley Field is more accessible today than ever in its history and we are pleased to have come to this resolution with the Department of Justice."

