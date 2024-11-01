Chicago Cubs reach settlement on Americans with Disabilities Act violations at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs plan to make Wrigley Field more accessible.

The changes are part of a settlement the team reached with the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors had claimed that recent ball park renovations violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Cubs have agreed to remove non-compliant wheelchair spaces and replace them with spaces that have better views of the field.

In a statement, the cubs said, "Wrigley Field is more accessible today than ever in its history and we are pleased to have come to this resolution with the Department of Justice."