Former Chicago Cubs great Sammy Sosa issues apology: 'I made mistakes'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs organization and former player Sammy Sosa have seemingly reconciled after they were estranged for years over performance-enhancing drug allegations.

Sosa issued an apology to the team and fans Thursday about "mistakes" made during his baseball career.

Sosa's full statement was obtained by ESPN's Jesse Rogers:

Chicago Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Rickett responded to the apology with the following statement from the organization:

"We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody's perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs. It is an understatement to say that Sammy is a fan favorite. We plan on inviting him to the 2025 Cubs Convention and, while it is short notice, we hope that he can attend. We are all ready to move forward together."

Sosa played with the Cubs from 1992 to 2004 and had 609 career home runs. The New York Times reported in 2009 Sosa had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2003 amid an MLB steroid scandal.

The Cubs have seemingly had a close relationship with most former players, hosting them for regular appearances at Wrigley Field, besides Sosa since the allegations surfaced.

The 2025 Cubs Convention will take place Jan. 17-19 at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago. Sosa has not yet said if he will attend.

ESPN contributed to this report.