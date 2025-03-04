3rd man pleads guilty to killing Park Manor convenience store owner

A 34-year-old man and three teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery Friday left a store clerk in Park Manor dead.

A 34-year-old man and three teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery Friday left a store clerk in Park Manor dead.

A 34-year-old man and three teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery Friday left a store clerk in Park Manor dead.

A 34-year-old man and three teenage boys have been charged with first-degree murder after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery Friday left a store clerk in Park Manor dead.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three men accused of killing a Park Manor convenience store owner in 2020 have pleaded guilty.

In February 2020, Mohammed Maali, 33, died after being shot during a robbery at his store in the 0-100 block of East 71st Street.

Two teens are facing charges after 33-year-old Mohammed Maali was fatally shot during a robbery at his Park Manor store Friday.

Maali also opened fire on the robbers, injuring Sammy Trice, 34 at the time, and his nephew, who was 15 at the time.

A total of three teenagers were charged in the murder, they were 13, 15 and 17 years old at the time. All were identified as Trice's nephews.

Trice pleaded guilty on one count of murder in February 2025, according to court records. He was sentenced to 27 years.

Two of his nephews previously pleaded guilty; one was sentenced to 24 years, while the second is due in court in March to receive this sentence.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Store clerk killed, 2 suspects injured in Park Manor shooting during robbery; 4 in custody