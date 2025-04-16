Moms Roundtable gets real on autism, adult kids at home and the realities of motherhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week's "Moms Roundtable" delivered a heartfelt and unfiltered look at modern motherhood, from celebrating Autism Awareness Month to navigating grown kids living at home - and even tackling viral comments questioning whether moms have "lost their light."

Guests Jenny LeFlore and Correy Bell brought humor, honesty, and a dose of tough love to the table. Kicking off with Correy's emotional take on parenting a child with autism, the discussion quickly shifted to the challenges of adult children lingering in their childhood bedrooms.

"When does helping become enabling?" Jenny asked, opening up about boundaries and setting expectations for kids who've outgrown curfews but not rent-free living.

The roundtable closed with a viral quote from singer Chappell Roan that sparked debate: "All of my friends who have kids are in hell." The moms pushed back, acknowledging the struggle while also championing the joy - and the importance of support systems.

"It's okay to feel burnt out," said Bell. "But we're not losing our light - we're just learning to shine differently."