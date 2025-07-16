Woman pleads guilty, gets probation for illegally performing dental work in north suburbs

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman pleaded guilty to performing dental procedures without having a license in the north suburbs.

Monica Davis, of Rockford, was arrested in April 2024 by Schaumburg police for aggravated battery with great bodily harm, theft deception with intent and not having a dentist license.

Davis is accused of giving a patient braces without having a license. She allegedly worked at "The Veneer Experts" in Schaumburg, according to court records.

In July 2025, she pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

A judge sentenced her to two years of probation, including three months of home confinement and $512 restitution.

