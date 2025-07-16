24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman pleads guilty, gets probation for illegally performing dental work in north suburbs

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 12:03PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman pleaded guilty to performing dental procedures without having a license in the north suburbs.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Monica Davis, of Rockford, was arrested in April 2024 by Schaumburg police for aggravated battery with great bodily harm, theft deception with intent and not having a dentist license.

Davis is accused of giving a patient braces without having a license. She allegedly worked at "The Veneer Experts" in Schaumburg, according to court records.

In July 2025, she pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

A judge sentenced her to two years of probation, including three months of home confinement and $512 restitution.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW