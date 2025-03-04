Police deliver on toddler's 911 request for 'emergency donuts', video shows

Police in Oklahoma responded to an unusual 911 call recently, delivering on a toddler's request for "emergency donuts".

The Moore Police Department shared audio of the call made by the youngster, Bennett.

The boy is heard saying: "911, it is an emergency." The dispatcher replies asking, "An emergency?" To which Bennett says, "Emergency donuts."

The dispatcher replies: "Donuts? I want donuts. Are you going to share your donuts?" To which Bennett replies, "No, I'm not."

The next day, the police department said they fulfilled Bennett's request and had officers deliver a box of Dunkin' donuts to his home.

According to the police department, the toddler used an old cellphone that could still be used to call 911 in an emergency, but had no other functional use.