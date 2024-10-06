More than 100 people show out for Breast Cancer Walk-A-Thon in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Showered in pink, more than 100 people walked together in support of the community's breast cancer survivors on Sunday.

Sunday morning marked the third Breast Cancer Walk-A-Thon, which stepped off at 12th and Paulina in the heart of the Pilsen community.

"It's grown tremendously. We had about 100 last year. We're looking at 150-plus this year," said Rick Rosales with the Resurrection Project.

The walk is hosted by the Resurrection Project, a local nonprofit, in support of ELLAS, a breast cancer support group that works to bridge the health gap for uninsured or undocumented women diagnosed with breast cancer.

"ELLAS stands for En La Lucha A Sobrevivir, or 'in the fight to survive,'" Rosales said.

Booths were set up near the starting line, providing information and critical resources for community members.

"It has helped me a lot. It has empowered me to the point I'm giving interviews, and it feels like a home away from home," said breast cancer survivor Juanita Arroyo.

Arroyo was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and now walks each year, advocating for women's health.

"We want to create awareness in the community with Latinas. They need to get their mammograms on time and do their checkups," Arroyo said.

Supporters and sponsors of the walk, like Mike Oquendo, say early detection is key to saving lives.

"We are with you, we are behind you, we see you and we support you," Oquendo said.

The group is raising awareness and hope one step at a time.