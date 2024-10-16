FEMA recovery centers opening in Chicago, Homewood to help those affected by July storms

More FEMA disaster recovery centers are opening in Chicago and Homewood to help those recovering from July severe weather.

More FEMA disaster recovery centers are opening in Chicago and Homewood to help those recovering from July severe weather.

More FEMA disaster recovery centers are opening in Chicago and Homewood to help those recovering from July severe weather.

More FEMA disaster recovery centers are opening in Chicago and Homewood to help those recovering from July severe weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers are opening in Chicago and Homewood to help those recovering from the July severe storms in the area.

The FEMA/state centers open Wednesday to help those recovering from the July 13-16, 2024 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding in the area.

Specialists from FEMA, the state of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the centers to help residents apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, get their questions answered in person, access other types of help that may be available and learn ways to make their property more disaster resistant, officials said in a news release.

SEE ALSO: FEMA opening disaster assistance center in Dixmoor, Illinois

Details are below.

Chicago Lawn Branch Library

6120 S. Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Hours: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday noon - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.

Village of Homewood Auditorium

2010 Chestnut Road, Homewood

Hours: Monday - Sunday 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Additional recovery centers will be opening in other impacted counties soon, officials said.

Visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819 for more information.

There is also a center at the Dixmoor Village Community Center.

Residents don't need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance.

To apply without visiting a center, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.