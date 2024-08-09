Man killed in Morris shooting ID'd, another injured: officials

A Morris shooting Thursday left a man killed and another injured at the Canal Port Plaza area near West Illinois Avenue, police said.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- The man killed in a far southwest suburban shooting on Thursday afternoon has been identified.

The shooting happened around 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Canal Port Park area in Morris, police said.

Officers found two gunshot victims and a weapon at the scene, near West Illinois Avenue and Fulton Avenue. Chopper 7 was over a large police there.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Grundy County Coroner's Office later identified the man killed as 47-year-old Terry A. Barnett Jr. of Marion. An autopsy is scheduled for later Friday.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic issue, and there is threat to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

