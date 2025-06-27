24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Evanston, officials say

Friday, June 27, 2025 8:13PM
Friday, June 27, 2025 8:13PM
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus have been found in Evanston, officials said.

The batch of insects was collected on Monday and tested positive for the virus on Thursday, according to the North Shore Mosquito Abatement District.

Batches of mosquitoes with West Nile were also found in Glenview and Niles earlier this month.

Experts recommend people to take precautions to avoid getting bit by mosquitoes that are potentially infected.

That includes using insect repellant and eliminating items that can hold water from around homes.

Officials say while the risk of infection is low, people should still use insect repellent, wear loose fitting clothing and avoid peak mosquito feeding times during dawn and dusk.

Mosquitoes in DuPage County also recently tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

