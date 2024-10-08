Mother stabbed to death one day after order of protection against child's father expired

Lucy Yang as more on the gruesome murder in Hempstead, Long Island.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island -- A woman was stabbed to death in front of her 2-year-old by the child's father, one day after her order of protection against him expired, police said.

Brenda Guadalupe Alfaro-Alcantara, 29, was found stabbed to death in the basement of a residence on Botsford Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Alfaro-Alcantara and Jose W. Funes-Zabala, 43, were in a relationship for three years and had a 2-year-old son, according to police.

Police said their relationship was violent and tumultuous and family members threw him out of the house when they found out.

In October 2023, Alfaro-Alcantara went to family court after her now 2-year-old son sustained "fractures of his femur and his skull" allegedly at the hands of his father, police said in a press conference on Monday.

The order of protection against Funes-Zabala expired on Friday, October 4th, police said, just one day before the suspect showed up to visit his 2-year-old son.

Police said they began to argue when Funes-Zabala discovered that Alfaro-Alcantara had started dating.

Police said the argument quickly turned physical and Alfaro-Alcantara was stabbed 34 times in front of her 2-year-old child.

"I can't imagine what that baby went through. It's just unbelievable," neighbor Larissa Del Gado said.

Funes-Zabala fled from the scene and left the child, police said.

"His son was there while it occurred. He witnessed this. And he stayed there, covered in the blood of his mother," Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

The child, covered in blood, walked out of his mother's basement apartment where he encountered other family members, police said.

Funes-Zabala was found at the hospital with self-inflicted wounds, police said.

He was declared physically and mentally fit for arraignment and was charged with the murder in the second degree of Alfaro-Alcantara and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Local police are urging anyone who may feel unsafe to know an order of protection can easily be extended.

"I can't emphasize enough that if you feel like an order of protection is still warranted, you should still reapply and have it re-upped. We're always here - if you don't want to talk to us you can call our domestic violence hotlines and try to stop this type of violence," Fitzpatrick said.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.