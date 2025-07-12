Motorcyclist killed in crash in unincorporated Gurnee, sheriff's office says

UNINCORPORATED GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a north suburban crash on Saturday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the crash in unincorporated Gurnee on Route 45, north of Dada Drive, around 6:20 a.m.

A witness told authorities that a motorcyclist was speeding on northbound on Route 45 and temporarily lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson on the west pavement, at one point, police said.

After regaining control, the motorcyclist continued north, past Dada Drive, police said. He then crossed into the southbound lane while trying to navigate a curve, crashing into a 2005 Nissan Rogue.

The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old Grayslake man, was thrown from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

Sheriff's deputies applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Nissan Rogue's driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.