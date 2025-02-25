2 people shot in Mount Prospect, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot in the north suburbs on Monday afternoon, police said.

Mount Prospect police said officers responded to the 1200-block of West Northwest Highway.

Police confirmed that two people were shot there and asked residents to avoid the area.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear. Police did not immediately provide information about the victims' conditions.

Police later said the scene is contained and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.