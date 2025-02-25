24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 people shot in Mount Prospect, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 12:36AM
2 people shot in north suburbs, police say
Police are investigating a shooting in Mount Prospect, Illinois. It happened in the 1200-block of West Northwest Highway on Monday.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot in the north suburbs on Monday afternoon, police said.

Mount Prospect police said officers responded to the 1200-block of West Northwest Highway.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police confirmed that two people were shot there and asked residents to avoid the area.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear. Police did not immediately provide information about the victims' conditions.

Police later said the scene is contained and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW