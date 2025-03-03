24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman missing after fire breaks out at Mundelein townhouse: officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 3, 2025 4:06AM
MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is missing after a fire broke out at a townhouse in the north suburbs on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Mundelein Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 1200-block of Huntington Drive around 5:30 p.m.

The fire chief said firefighters could not get into the home because the second floor had collapsed.

An elderly woman is now missing, the fire department said. No one else was believed to be inside when the fire broke out.

Further information was not immediately available.

