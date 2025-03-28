Music exec and alleged SoCal gang leader Eugene Henley Jr. charged in 43-count criminal indictment

LOS ANGELES -- Music executive and alleged L.A. gang leader Eugene Henley Jr. was named in a 43-count federal criminal indictment on Thursday.

Prosecutors accuse Henley, 58, of racketeering, fraud, extortion, tax evasion and embezzlement of donations to his charity that receives public money.

Henley surrendered to authorities last week in connection with a federal complaint linking him to the 2021 killing of an aspiring rapper.

Prosecutors say Henley, also known as "Big U," has ties to the notorious Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips street gang.

Authorities say Henley's Big U Enterprise operated as a mafia-like organization that utilized Henley's stature and long-standing association with the Rollin' 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals in Los Angeles.

"Not only did the enterprise expand its power through violence, fear, and intimidation, but it also used social media platforms, documentaries, podcasts, interviews, and Henley's reputation and status as an "O.G." (original gangster) to create fame for - and stoke fear of - the Big U Enterprise, its members, and its associates," said the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was charged Thursday with one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act, two counts of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and extortion, one count of Hobbs Act robbery, nine counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion, five counts of Hobbs Act extortion, one count of transportation of an individual in interstate commerce with intent that the individual engage in prostitution, 15 counts of wire fraud, five counts of embezzlement, conversion, and intentional misapplication of funds from an organization receiving federal funds, one count of bank fraud, one count of tax evasion, and two counts of willful failure to file a tax return.

His arraignment is scheduled for April 8 in downtown Los Angeles.

Also charged in Thursday's indictment were Sylvester Robinson, 59, a.k.a. "Vey," of Northridge; Mark Martin, 50, a.k.a. "Bear Claw," of the Beverlywood area of Los Angeles; Termaine Ashley Williams, 42, a.k.a. "Luce Cannon," of Las Vegas; Armani Aflleje, 38, a.k.a. "Mani," of L.A.'s Koreatown; Fredrick Blanton Jr., 43, of South Los Angeles; and Tiffany Shanrika Hines, 51, of Yorba Linda. All are in federal custody and will be arraigned in the coming weeks.