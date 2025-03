Naked woman in Southwest Airlines plane prompts delays at Texas airport

A naked woman on a Southwest plane caused delays for passengers aboard a flight from Houston to Phoenix at Hobby airport.

HOUSTON -- Passengers aboard a Southwest flight are shaken up after a naked woman delayed their flight on Monday.

The flight from Houston to Phoenix had to return back to the gate due to the incident at 3:20 p.m.

A passenger sent a video to ABC Houston affiliate KTRK, showing a woman who appeared at the front of the cabin topless, causing a scene.

The viewer said the naked woman paraded on board for 25 minutes before action was taken.

The Houston Police Department took her away from medical evaluations but did not say if there would be any charges.

Southwest Airlines issued the following statement:

"Local law enforcement met Flight 733 from Houston to Phoenix Monday afternoon after it returned to the gate because of a customer situation onboard. We've reached out to customers to apologize for the delay and appreciate their patience as our teams worked to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible."