Naperville HS launches hate speech investigation after racial slur allegedly written on locker

Naperville Central High School launched a hate speech investigation after a racial slur was allegedly written on a football player's locker.

Racial slur reportedly written on Naperville student's locker Naperville Central High School launched a hate speech investigation after a racial slur was allegedly written on a football player's locker.

Racial slur reportedly written on Naperville student's locker Naperville Central High School launched a hate speech investigation after a racial slur was allegedly written on a football player's locker.

Racial slur reportedly written on Naperville student's locker Naperville Central High School launched a hate speech investigation after a racial slur was allegedly written on a football player's locker.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police are investigating an incident involving a student at Naperville Central High School. The mother of a sophomore football player said a racial slur was written on her son's locker.

Now, she wants the school to take action.

The incident took place right after the sophomore football game at Naperville Central a week ago.

The 15-year-old player discovered a racial slur written on the front of his locker door.

The teen's mother said she reported the incident to the school, but they have not determined who is responsible for the writing.

The teen's mother said coaches have apparently talked to the team about it, but no one has taken responsibility.

SEE ALSO: NAACP, Rainbow PUSH seek federal investigation after Black Oak Park students allegedly given cotton

The school district sent an email to parents describing the incident, and saying in part, "This incident is currently under active investigation, and we are dedicated to providing any necessary support to all students impacted."

The school also said it immediately launched an investigation into, what it calls, an incident of hate speech.

Some DuPage County civil rights leaders say that response is insufficient.

"They should have given him a new locker, and ripped the door off that one," said Michael Childress, DuPage County NAACP president.

The incident was also reported to the school resource officer, who is part of the Naperville department, who said the matter is under investigation.

The teen's mother said she believes it should be considered a hate crime.

The Naperville Central sophomore team plays Friday night, and Quiana Richardson said her son plans to play.