Naperville hosting Arbor Day tree sale

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Monday is the kickoff of the annual Arbor Day tree sale hosted by the city of Naperville.

Customers will be able to select from 30 different species of trees ranging in price from $45 to $150.

The four-week online sale begins today and runs through April 16 or until all the trees are sold.

For more information, visit naperville.il.us/arbordaytreesale.