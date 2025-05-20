Multiple citations issued, 2 arrested in large Naperville teen gatherings: police

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville police said multiple citations were issued and at least two people were arrested after large gatherings of young people over the weekend.

The first involved about 200 teens and young adults "being disruptive" downtown Friday evening, police said.

Multiple citations were issued for unlawful behavior and ordinance violations. A 15-year-old Aurora girl was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting arrest, littering and obstruction, police said.

On Saturday night, there was a large meet-up of about 100 people, police said. Some were driving recklessly and setting off fireworks on the northeast side of town, police said.

Citations were issued, and a 20-year-old McHenry man was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property and mob action, police said.

"You will likely notice more Naperville Police officers in our downtown, at special events, and around other highly populated areas throughout the city to help prevent disruptive behavior and encourage a safe, welcoming environment for all," police said.

Naperville police asked parents and guardians to dissuade teens and young adults from attending these large gatherings, which are typically organized on social media "and often end up involving criminal or dangerous behavior."

The city of Chicago has seen similar so-called "teen takeovers." An alderman has proposed an earlier curfew for minors, in an effort to curb the behavior.